Providence takes on Butler in Big East Tournament

Butler Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (12-19, 6-14 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Butler square off in the Big East Tournament.

The Friars are 6-14 against Big East opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Providence ranks third in the Big East in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Oswin Erhunmwunse paces the Friars with 5.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 in Big East play. Butler ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 6.6.

Providence averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 82-81 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Telfort led the Bulldogs with 24 points, and Bensley Joseph led the Friars with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 assists. Jayden Pierre is averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Telfort is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 15.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

