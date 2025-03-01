Providence hosts Ball and UConn

UConn Huskies (19-9, 11-6 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-16, 6-11 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (19-9, 11-6 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-16, 6-11 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UConn visits Providence after Solomon Ball scored 20 points in UConn’s 93-79 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars are 10-4 in home games. Providence ranks sixth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 2.3.

The Huskies have gone 11-6 against Big East opponents. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Providence is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% UConn allows to opponents. UConn averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Friars. Bensley Joseph is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hassan Diarra is averaging 8.3 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Ball is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

