Princeton wins 95-71 against Pennsylvania

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Peters had 25 points in Princeton’s 95-71 victory against Pennsylvania in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Princeton (19-10, 8-6 Ivy League) takes the fourth spot in the four-team Ivy League Tournament, March 15 and 16 in Providence, Rhode Island. Penn did not qualify.

Peters went 9 of 14 from the field (7 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Tigers. Xaivian Lee scored 23 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and recorded a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 12 assists. CJ Happy shot 4 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Sam Brown led the Quakers (8-19, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Ethan Roberts added 13 points and three steals for Pennsylvania. Nick Spinoso also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

