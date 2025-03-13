Princeton Tigers take on the Harvard Crimson in Ivy League Tournament

Harvard Crimson (22-4, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (21-6, 12-2 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Harvard Crimson (22-4, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (21-6, 12-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Harvard in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in Ivy League play is 12-2, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Princeton is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Crimson are 11-3 in Ivy League play. Harvard is fifth in the Ivy League with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Harmoni Turner averaging 3.9.

Princeton makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Harvard averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Princeton gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 70-58 in the last matchup on March 1. Parker Hill led the Tigers with 17 points, and Turner led the Crimson with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Madison St. Rose is averaging 17 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Gabrielle Anderson is averaging 3.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Crimson. Turner is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 68.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.0 points.

