Princeton plays Harvard in Ivy League Tournament

Harvard Crimson (22-4, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (21-6, 12-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays in the Ivy League Tournament against Harvard.

The Tigers are 12-2 against Ivy League opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Princeton is third in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Fadima Tall paces the Tigers with 6.3 boards.

The Crimson are 11-3 against Ivy League teams. Harvard is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Princeton averages 66.8 points, 15.6 more per game than the 51.2 Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Princeton allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Princeton won the last meeting 70-58 on March 1. Parker Hill scored 17 to help lead Princeton to the win, and Harmoni Turner scored 15 points for Harvard.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Turner is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 68.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

