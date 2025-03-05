Price scores 16 as Fresno State knocks off Wyoming 62-58

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Price had 16 points in Fresno State’s 62-58 victory over Wyoming on Tuesday night to…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Price had 16 points in Fresno State’s 62-58 victory over Wyoming on Tuesday night to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Price added 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-24, 2-17 Mountain West Conference). Alex Crawford scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds. Zaon Collins had 15 points and shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Obi Agbim led the Cowboys (12-19, 5-15) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Kobe Newton added 15 points for Wyoming. Dontaie Allen had 14 points.

Fresno State visits San Jose State in to close out the regular season on Saturday. Wyoming will be the No. 9 seed and take on eighth-seeded San Jose State in the first round of the conference tournament, which begins March 12 in Paradise, Nevada.

