Prairie View A&M visits Alcorn State after Finley’s 20-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 6-10 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-16, 8-7 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on Prairie View A&M after Sharmanye Finley scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 60-52 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Braves have gone 6-3 at home. Alcorn State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 6-10 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC scoring 61.3 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

Alcorn State’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 61.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 67.7 Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is averaging 12.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Braves. Kailyn Watkins is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is shooting 36.2% and averaging 9.7 points for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

