Prairie View A&M puts home win streak on the line against Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (14-14, 13-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 6-11 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (14-14, 13-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 6-11 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Texas Southern looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 7-4 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Nyam Thornton averaging 3.5.

The Tigers are 13-4 in conference play. Texas Southern allows 69.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Prairie View A&M averages 60.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 69.1 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Prairie View A&M gives up.

The Panthers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaida Belton is averaging 6.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.