Poulakidas’ 13 lead Yale over Princeton 59-57 in Ivy League Tournament

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Poulakidas had 13 points in top-seeded Yale’s 59-57 win over fourth-seeded Princeton on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament semifinals.

Yale, the defending champion and seven-time NCAA Tournament participant, will play Dartmouth or Cornell in the championship game on Sunday.

Poulakidas went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (21-7). Nick Townsend scored 12 points while going 3 of 9 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Bez Mbeng shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Xaivian Lee finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Tigers (19-11). Blake Peters added 14 points for Princeton. Caden Pierce also had 11 points and four assists.

Townsend put up eight points in the first half for the Bulldogs, who led 31-25 at the break. Yale took the lead for good with 1:02 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Poulakidas to make it a 59-57 game.

