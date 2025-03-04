Portland State holds off Sacramento State 59-56 to finish third in Big Sky Conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson had 21 points to help Portland State hold off Sacramento State 59-56 in a…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson had 21 points to help Portland State hold off Sacramento State 59-56 in a Big Sky Conference regular-season finale on Monday night.

Portland State (19-12, 11-7) finished in third place and has a bye until it plays No. 6 seed Idaho in the quarterfinals on March 10 in Boise, Idaho. Sacramento State (7-24, 3-15) finished last and will play No. 9 seed Weber State in a first-round matchup on Saturday. The winner gets top-seeded Northern Colorado in Sunday’s quarterfinals.

Johnson added nine rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (19-12, 11-7 Big Sky Conference). Qiant Myers had 13 points and seven assists. Tre-Vaughn Minott scored nine.

The Hornets were led by Emil Skytta with 12 points and eight rebounds. Mike Wilson had 10 points and Jacob Holt pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.