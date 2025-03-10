Portland plays in WCC Tournament against the Washington State

Washington State Cougars (20-12, 15-6 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (28-3, 17-3 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Washington State Cougars (20-12, 15-6 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (28-3, 17-3 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Washington State meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Pilots’ record in WCC games is 17-3, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference games. Portland is sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Alexis Mark leads the Pilots with 7.2 boards.

The Cougars’ record in WCC play is 15-6. Washington State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Portland averages 78.0 points, 13.1 more per game than the 64.9 Washington State gives up. Washington State has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Maisie Burnham is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jenna Villa is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging six points. Tara Wallack is shooting 53.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 10-0, averaging 75.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.