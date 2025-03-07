Portland meets Pepperdine in WCC Tournament

Pepperdine Waves (10-21, 4-14 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (12-19, 7-11 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (10-21, 4-14 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (12-19, 7-11 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Pepperdine meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Pilots have gone 7-11 against WCC opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Portland is seventh in the WCC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Waves are 4-14 in WCC play. Pepperdine has an 8-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Portland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Pilots. Max Mackinnon is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Stefan Todorovic is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Waves. Zion Bethea is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 76.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

