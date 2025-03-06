Porter leads North Carolina Central against South Carolina State after 24-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-17, 6-7 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (17-12, 10-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30…

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-17, 6-7 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (17-12, 10-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces South Carolina State after Keishon Porter scored 24 points in North Carolina Central’s 91-87 overtime win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 in home games. South Carolina State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 6-7 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

South Carolina State is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.5% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central scores 8.5 more points per game (79.4) than South Carolina State gives up to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Davion Everett is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Po’Boigh King is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

