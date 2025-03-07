Plotnikov’s 23 help Hofstra beat North Carolina A&T 77-55 in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — German Plotnikov had 23 points in Hofstra’s 77-55 victory against North Carolina A&T on Friday in the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — German Plotnikov had 23 points in Hofstra’s 77-55 victory against North Carolina A&T on Friday in the first round of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Plotnikov also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Pride (15-17). Cruz Davis scored 19 points and added eight assists.

Jahnathan Lamothe led the way for the Aggies (7-25) with 21 points. Efstratios Kalliontzis added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Hofstra took the lead with 19:37 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Davis led their his in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 39-19 at the break. Plotnikov scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

