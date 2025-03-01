Plata, Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash to visit Culver, Chicago State Cougars

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-17, 8-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (5-25, 5-10 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-17, 8-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (5-25, 5-10 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ineivi Plata and Saint Francis (PA) visit Aiyanna Culver and Chicago State in NEC play Saturday.

The Cougars are 4-10 in home games. Chicago State is fifth in the NEC scoring 60.3 points while shooting 36.4% from the field.

The Red Flash are 8-6 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Marina Artero averaging 3.9.

Chicago State is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 54.0 points per game, 23.3 fewer points than the 77.3 Chicago State gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Red Flash square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Culver is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Josie Hill is averaging 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Artero is averaging 1.9 points for the Red Flash. Natalie Johnson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 56.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

