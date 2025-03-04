Pittsburgh faces NC State on 5-game road skid

Pittsburgh Panthers (16-13, 7-11 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pittsburgh Panthers (16-13, 7-11 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh travels to NC State looking to break its five-game road skid.

The Wolfpack have gone 11-6 at home. NC State is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 7-11 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

NC State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Wolfpack. Dontrez Styles is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaland Lowe is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

