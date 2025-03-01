Pinzon’s 28 lead Bryant past Maine 80-72 to claim at least a share of America East title

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Rafael Pinzon’s 28 points helped Bryant defeat Maine 80-72 on Saturday to claim at least a…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Rafael Pinzon’s 28 points helped Bryant defeat Maine 80-72 on Saturday to claim at least a share of the America East Conference regular-season championship.

The Bulldogs (19-11, 13-2) have a one-game lead over second-place Vermont with one game remaining. Bryant split the season series with the Catamounts.

Pinzon shot 9 of 20 from the field, including 6 for 14 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds and six assists. Barry Evans shot 6 of 12 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Quion Burns finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Black Bears (17-13, 9-6). Kellen Tynes added 15 points for Maine. AJ Lopez finished with 14 points.

Both teams play their regular season finale Tuesday. Bryant hosts New Hampshire and Maine hosts UMass-Lowell.

