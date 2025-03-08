Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Pinzon's 22 lead Bryant…

Pinzon’s 22 lead Bryant over UMBC 85-74 in America East Conference Tournament

The Associated Press

March 8, 2025, 7:51 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon had 22 points in Bryant’s 85-74 win over UMBC on Saturday in an opening-round, quarterfinal of the America East Conference Tournament.

The Bulldogs secured the No. 1 seed for the first time since joining the league, snapping Vermont’s eight year run earning at least a share of the title. The bracket will be reseeded at the conclusion of quarterfinal play. The semis start Tuesday.

Pinzon shot 8 for 20 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (21-11). Earl Timberlake scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 15 from the floor and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Kvonn Cramer shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Marcus Banks led the way for the eighth-seeded Retrievers (13-19) with 24 points and nine rebounds. UMBC also got 14 points and two steals from Anthony Valentine. Josh Odunowo finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up