Pigge scores 13, Harvard downs Yale 74-69

BOSTON (AP) — Chandler Pigge had 13 points in Harvard’s 74-69 win over Yale on Saturday.

Pigge added seven rebounds for the Crimson (11-15, 6-7 Ivy League). Evan Nelson finished 5 of 9 from the field to add 12 points. Louis Lesmond shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Bez Mbeng led the Bulldogs (19-7, 12-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Nick Townsend added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Yale. John Poulakidas also put up 12 points. The loss broke the Bulldogs’ 13-game winning streak.

Both teams next play Saturday. Harvard hosts Dartmouth and Yaletakes on Brown on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

