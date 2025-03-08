Peter leads Liberty against Western Kentucky after 33-point outing

Liberty Flames (24-6, 12-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-13, 8-9 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Liberty Flames (24-6, 12-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-13, 8-9 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits Western Kentucky after Taelon Peter scored 33 points in Liberty’s 86-81 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers have gone 13-4 at home. Western Kentucky is ninth in the CUSA with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Babacar Faye averaging 3.0.

The Flames are 12-5 against conference opponents. Liberty ranks ninth in the CUSA with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 6.5.

Western Kentucky makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Liberty has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Kaden Metheny is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.1 points. Peter is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

