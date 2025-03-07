Pennsylvania hosts Princeton after Belker’s 25-point performance

Princeton Tigers (20-6, 11-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (15-11, 6-7 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton Tigers (20-6, 11-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (15-11, 6-7 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits Pennsylvania after Skye Belker scored 25 points in Princeton’s 67-55 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Quakers have gone 7-5 at home. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Stina Almqvist leads the Quakers with 7.4 boards.

The Tigers are 11-2 in Ivy League play. Princeton has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pennsylvania makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Princeton averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Pennsylvania gives up.

The Quakers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almqvist is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Belker is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

