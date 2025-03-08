Pennsylvania hosts Belker and Princeton

Princeton Tigers (20-6, 11-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (15-11, 6-7 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton Tigers (20-6, 11-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (15-11, 6-7 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays Pennsylvania after Skye Belker scored 25 points in Princeton’s 67-55 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Quakers are 7-5 in home games. Pennsylvania scores 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 11-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is third in the Ivy League with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Fadima Tall averaging 6.2.

Pennsylvania’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Princeton allows. Princeton scores 5.4 more points per game (66.8) than Pennsylvania gives up (61.4).

The Quakers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mataya Gayle is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Quakers. Stina Almqvist is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Belker is averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

