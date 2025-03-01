Penn State visits Rutgers following Elliott’s 32-point game

Penn State Lady Lions (10-18, 1-16 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-18, 2-15 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday,…

Penn State Lady Lions (10-18, 1-16 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-18, 2-15 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits Rutgers after Gabby Elliott scored 32 points in Penn State’s 92-85 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-9 in home games. Rutgers is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Lions are 1-16 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State ranks sixth in the Big Ten scoring 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Gracie Merkle averaging 9.4.

Rutgers scores 67.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 71.6 Penn State gives up. Penn State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Lady Lions meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Adams is averaging 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. JoJo Lacey is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Merkle is averaging 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lady Lions. Moriah Murray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

