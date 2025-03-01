Peavy leads Georgetown against No. 21 Marquette after 25-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (21-7, 12-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (16-12, 7-10 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (21-7, 12-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (16-12, 7-10 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts No. 21 Marquette after Micah Peavy scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 93-79 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Hoyas have gone 13-4 at home. Georgetown has an 8-10 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 20-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

Georgetown’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette allows. Marquette averages 9.3 more points per game (77.1) than Georgetown gives up (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Peavy is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Hoyas. Thomas Sorber is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Jones is averaging 18.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. Chase Ross is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

