Paul Zilinskas, Jarvis Walker lead IU Indianapolis to 91-84 victory over Wright State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul Zilinskas had 31 points, Jarvis Walker scored 25 and IU Indianapolis defeated Wright State 91-84 on Saturday.

Zilinskas shot 11 for 18 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (10-21, 6-14 Horizon League). Walker made 8 of 16 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line, adding five assists. Sean Craig shot 7 for 16, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Brandon Noel had 23 points to lead the Raiders (14-17, 8-12). Alex Huibregtse totaled 19 points and five assists. Michael Imariagbe finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Jaguars outscored the Raiders 54-40 in the second half.

