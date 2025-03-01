Patterson puts up 26 in Northwestern State’s 61-56 win against Houston Christian

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Addison Patterson had 26 points in Northwestern State’s 61-56 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday. Patterson…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Addison Patterson had 26 points in Northwestern State’s 61-56 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Patterson shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Demons (15-15, 11-8 Southland Conference). Jon Sanders shot 2 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add 10 points. .

Bryson Dawkins led the way for the Huskies (12-18, 9-10) with 18 points and two steals. D’Aundre Samuels added 11 points for Houston Christian. Elijah Brooks also had nine points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

The teams both play Monday. Northwestern State hosts Incarnate Word and Houston Christian visits East Texas A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.