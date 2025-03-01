Parker has 22 as Saint Francis (PA) downs Chicago State 80-71 in OT

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Riley Parker had 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 80-71 overtime victory against Chicago State on…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Riley Parker had 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 80-71 overtime victory against Chicago State on Saturday.

Parker shot 8 for 16 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Red Flash (13-17, 8-8 Northeast Conference). Chris Moncrief scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line and added five steals. Daemar Kelly and Jeremy Clayville both finished with 11 points.

The Cougars (4-27, 4-12) were led in scoring by Quincy Allen, who finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. Noble Crawford added 16 points for Chicago State. Dailliss Cox also recorded 12 points. The loss was the Cougars’ seventh straight.

The conference tournament starts on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

