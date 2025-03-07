Pacific Tigers and San Diego Toreros play in WCC Tournament

San Diego Toreros (7-23, 3-18 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (13-17, 9-11 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (7-23, 3-18 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (13-17, 9-11 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific squares off against San Diego in the WCC Tournament.

The Tigers are 9-11 against WCC opponents and 4-6 in non-conference play. Pacific is fourth in the WCC with 14.8 assists per game led by Anaya James averaging 4.8.

The Toreros’ record in WCC play is 3-18. San Diego ranks second in the WCC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Courtney Wristen averaging 2.4.

Pacific averages 65.5 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 65.1 San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 14 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ava Ranson is averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Toreros. Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

