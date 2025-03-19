Pacific plays New Mexico State in NIT matchup

New Mexico State Aggies (17-15, 10-9 CUSA) at Pacific Tigers (15-18, 11-12 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New Mexico State Aggies (17-15, 10-9 CUSA) at Pacific Tigers (15-18, 11-12 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and New Mexico State square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers are 11-12 against WCC opponents and 4-6 in non-conference play. Pacific has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 10-9 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is fourth in the CUSA scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Pacific is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 42.2% New Mexico State allows to opponents. New Mexico State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Pacific allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Smith is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tigers. Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Kaiser is scoring 20.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 9.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 34.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

