Pacific plays in WCC Tournament against the San Diego

San Diego Toreros (5-26, 2-16 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (9-23, 4-14 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

San Diego Toreros (5-26, 2-16 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (9-23, 4-14 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and San Diego square off in the WCC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in WCC play is 4-14, and their record is 5-9 in non-conference games. Pacific is 5-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Toreros are 2-16 in WCC play. San Diego is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pacific averages 69.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 79.1 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Pacific gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Fisher is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tony Duckett is averaging 9.8 points for the Toreros. Kody Clouet is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Toreros: 1-9, averaging 74.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.