Pacific and New Mexico State square off in NIT matchup

New Mexico State Aggies (17-15, 10-9 CUSA) at Pacific Tigers (15-18, 11-12 WCC) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New Mexico State Aggies (17-15, 10-9 CUSA) at Pacific Tigers (15-18, 11-12 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and New Mexico State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in WCC games is 11-12, and their record is 4-6 in non-conference games. Pacific is 5-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 10-9 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 11.6 assists per game led by Molly Kaiser averaging 2.4.

Pacific’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Liz Smith is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kaiser is scoring 20.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 9.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 34.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.