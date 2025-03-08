Owona and Utah Tech host Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (12-17, 7-8 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-24, 2-13 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-17, 7-8 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-24, 2-13 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Seattle U after Madiba Owona scored 20 points in Utah Tech’s 90-68 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Trailblazers are 5-7 in home games. Utah Tech averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Redhawks are 7-8 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 8.5.

Utah Tech averages 70.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 66.5 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 71.0 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.6 Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is averaging 14.2 points for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maleek Arington is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Redhawks. Moncrieffe is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 70.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.