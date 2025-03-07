Oweh leads No. 19 Kentucky against No. 15 Missouri after 24-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 9-8 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (21-9, 10-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 9-8 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (21-9, 10-7 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky takes on No. 15 Missouri after Otega Oweh scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 95-64 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers are 18-1 in home games. Missouri is seventh in college basketball with 84.6 points and is shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 9-8 against SEC opponents. Kentucky has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The Tigers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Tigers. Mark Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaxson Robinson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13 points. Oweh is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 87.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

