Oweh leads No. 17 Kentucky against No. 1 Auburn after 28-point game

Auburn Tigers (26-2, 14-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 8-7 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky hosts No. 1 Auburn after Otega Oweh scored 28 points in Kentucky’s 83-82 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wildcats are 14-2 on their home court. Kentucky is second in the SEC scoring 85.6 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Tigers are 14-1 in SEC play. Auburn is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kentucky makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Auburn averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Kentucky gives up.

The Wildcats and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamont Butler is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Oweh is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Johni Broome is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Denver Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

