Osburn scores 30 points, Omaha knock offs South Dakota in Summit League Tournament semifinal 100-75

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tony Osburn scored 30 points and top-seeded Omaha beat No. 5 seed South Dakota 100-75 on Saturday night in a Summit League Tournament semifinal.

Omaha (21-12) will make its third appearance in the championship game against St. Thomas on Sunday. The Mavericks, in their 14th season at Division I, have already clinched the conference’s automatic berth to NCAA Tournament — the program’s first — due to the fact that the Tommies are in their final year of postseason ineligibility following the transition from Division III.

Osburn shot 9 for 11 (8 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Marquel Sutton scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. JJ White finished with 14 points and six assists.

The Coyotes (19-14) were led by Chase Forte, who posted 24 points and three steals. South Dakota also got 13 points from Kaleb Stewart. Paul Bruns finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Omaha led 55-26 at halftime, with Osburn racking up 18 points. Omaha opened the second half with an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 37 points.

