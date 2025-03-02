Oregon visits Washington after Ladine’s 26-point showing

Oregon Ducks (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (17-12, 8-9 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (17-12, 8-9 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Oregon after Elle Ladine scored 26 points in Washington’s 72-62 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Huskies are 11-6 on their home court. Washington has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks are 10-7 in conference matchups. Oregon is sixth in the Big Ten allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Washington makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Oregon averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Washington allows.

The Huskies and Ducks match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ladine is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Dalayah Daniels is averaging 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Phillipina Kyei is averaging 7.8 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.