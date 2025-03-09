Oregon State plays San Francisco in WCC Tournament

San Francisco Dons (15-15, 12-9 WCC) vs. Oregon State Beavers (16-15, 12-8 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (15-15, 12-9 WCC) vs. Oregon State Beavers (16-15, 12-8 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays in the WCC Tournament against San Francisco.

The Beavers have gone 12-8 against WCC teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Oregon State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dons are 12-9 in WCC play.

Oregon State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Oregon State gives up.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

