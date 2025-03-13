Oregon plays Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (23-8, 12-8 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (23-8, 12-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Oregon takes on Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Ducks are 12-8 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Oregon is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The Hoosiers are 10-10 against Big Ten teams. Indiana scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Oregon’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 75.2 points per game, 4.0 more than the 71.2 Oregon allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Oregon won the last meeting 73-64 on March 5. Jackson Shelstad scored 17 to help lead Oregon to the win, and Trey Galloway scored 16 points for Indiana.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelstad averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Nathan Bittle is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Oumar Ballo is shooting 63.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

