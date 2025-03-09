Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies, aim for 7th straight victory

Oregon Ducks (22-8, 11-8 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-17, 4-15 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon Ducks (22-8, 11-8 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-17, 4-15 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon is looking to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against Washington.

The Huskies have gone 9-8 in home games. Washington has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks are 11-8 in conference games. Oregon ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Washington is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Oregon allows to opponents. Oregon has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

