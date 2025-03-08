Oral Roberts takes on UMKC in Summit Tournament

UMKC Kangaroos (12-20, 8-9 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (23-7, 13-4 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (12-20, 8-9 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (23-7, 13-4 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts squares off against UMKC in the Summit Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Summit play is 13-4, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Oral Roberts leads the Summit with 83.3 points and is shooting 46.4%.

The Kangaroos are 8-9 against Summit teams. UMKC allows 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Oral Roberts’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UMKC allows. UMKC’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makyra Tramble is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Golden Eagles. Taleyah Jones is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alayna Contreras is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Kangaroos. Emani Bennett is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.