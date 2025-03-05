Oral Roberts Golden Eagles face the South Dakota Coyotes in Summit Tournament

South Dakota Coyotes (11-19, 5-11 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-7, 12-4 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 1…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-19, 5-11 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-7, 12-4 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays in the Summit Tournament against South Dakota.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-4 against Summit opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Oral Roberts is 19-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes are 5-11 against Summit opponents. South Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit with 10.4 assists per game led by Grace Larkins averaging 5.7.

Oral Roberts makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). South Dakota averages 66.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 73.2 Oral Roberts allows to opponents.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is averaging 18 points for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Larkins is averaging 24.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 86.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 21.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

