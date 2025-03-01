Onyiah and Cal host Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (14-14, 4-13 ACC) at California Golden Bears (23-7, 11-6 ACC) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (14-14, 4-13 ACC) at California Golden Bears (23-7, 11-6 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Miami (FL) after Ugonne Onyiah scored 24 points in Cal’s 79-65 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Golden Bears are 15-1 on their home court. Cal averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-13 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Cal makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Miami (FL) averages 69.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 64.6 Cal gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ioanna Krimili is averaging 14.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Onyiah is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Williams is averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Haley Cavinder is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

