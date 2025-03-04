Omier posts a double-double and Baylor holds off TCU 61-58

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Norchad Omier scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, VJ Edgecombe scored 18 points and…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Norchad Omier scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, VJ Edgecombe scored 18 points and Baylor held on to beat TCU 61-58 on Tuesday night.

Robert Wright III added 11 points for Baylor.

TCU’s Noah Reynolds scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half and reserve Trazarien White scored 11 points.

Knotted at 58, Wright drove the lane on Vasean Allette and drew his fifth foul with two seconds left. After Wright made both foul shots, TCU, which was out of timeouts, lost possession of the ball on a near length-of-the court inbounds pass.

With Baylor now inbounding the ball, the Horned Frogs’ David Punch fouled Omier with a second remaining. Omier made 1 of 2 for the final margin and Baylor failed to get off a shot.

Baylor (18-12, 10-9) edged ahead of TCU (16-14, 9-10) on the NCAA Tournament bubble winning for the fifth straight year at TCU.

Edgecombe’s jumper with 7:04 left gave Baylor its largest lead at 56-45 before TCU rallied.

The Bears sped to 16-8 lead in a little more than the first 7 1/2 minutes. Edgecombe made a 3 with 6:48 before halftime to give Baylor a 28-20 lead before TCU rallied with a 15-5 spurt and took its first lead at 35-33 on a jump shot by White with 1:31 left before the break. The two went to halftime tied at 35.

The game marked the 900th men’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena. It opened in 1961 as Daniel-Meyer Coliseum.

The Bears finish the regular season when they host third-ranked Houston on Saturday. TCU ends its regular season at Colorado on Saturday.

