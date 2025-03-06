Omaha plays in Summit League Tournament against the UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (13-19, 5-12 Summit League) vs. Omaha Mavericks (19-12, 13-3 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (13-19, 5-12 Summit League) vs. Omaha Mavericks (19-12, 13-3 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays in the Summit League Tournament against UMKC.

The Mavericks are 13-3 against Summit League opponents and 6-9 in non-conference play. Omaha is fifth in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 75.5 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Kangaroos are 5-12 in Summit League play. UMKC is the top team in the Summit League allowing only 67.1 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Omaha makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). UMKC’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Omaha has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 12.1 points. Marquel Sutton is averaging 23.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jamar Brown is averaging 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Kangaroos. Melvyn Ebonkoli is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

