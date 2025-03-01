Omaha hosts Oral Roberts following Sutton’s 36-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-21, 3-12 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (18-12, 12-3 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:05 p.m.…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-21, 3-12 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (18-12, 12-3 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -10.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces Oral Roberts after Marquel Sutton scored 36 points in Omaha’s 93-85 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks have gone 10-2 in home games. Omaha averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-12 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts ranks ninth in the Summit League with 10.2 assists per game led by Issac McBride averaging 2.6.

Omaha scores 77.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 78.7 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Omaha gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sutton is averaging 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McBride averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. JoJo Moore is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

