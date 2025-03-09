Omaha faces St. Thomas in Summit League Championship game

Saint Thomas Tommies (24-9, 14-4 Summit League) vs. Omaha Mavericks (21-12, 15-3 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9…

Saint Thomas Tommies (24-9, 14-4 Summit League) vs. Omaha Mavericks (21-12, 15-3 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha and St. Thomas meet in the Summit League Championship.

The Mavericks are 15-3 against Summit League opponents and 6-9 in non-conference play. Omaha is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tommies are 14-4 in Summit League play. St. Thomas scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Omaha makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). St. Thomas averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Omaha allows.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

