Ole Miss visits No. 5 Florida following Condon’s 27-point outing

Ole Miss Rebels (21-9, 10-7 SEC) at Florida Gators (26-4, 13-4 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida hosts Ole Miss after Alex Condon scored 27 points in Florida’s 99-94 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators have gone 14-1 in home games. Florida is ninth in college basketball averaging 84.3 points and is shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Rebels are 10-7 in conference matchups. Ole Miss averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Florida makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Ole Miss averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida allows.

The Gators and Rebels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Will Richard is shooting 50.5% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

