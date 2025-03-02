Ole Miss rallies from 15-point deficit to stun No. 7 LSU 85-77

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tameiya Sadler scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Ole Miss rallied from a 15-point…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tameiya Sadler scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Ole Miss rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to stun No. 7 LSU 85-77 on Sunday.

Starr Jacobs had 17, Kirsten Dean scored 15 of her 16 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers, and Christie Iwuala 11 for the Rebels (19-9, 10-5 SEC).

LSU played without first team All-SEC guard Flau’Jae Johnson because of inflammation in her shin.

The Tigers (27-4, 12-4) were led by Aneesah Morrow’s 30 points and 12 rebounds. It was her 100th career double-double as she became only the second player in NCAA history to reach that milestone, joining Courtney Paris. Mikaylah Williams added 25 points and Kailyn Gilbert had 11.

Takeaways

Ole Miss: The Rebels, who outscored the Tigers 54-33 in the second half, scored 27 points off 23 turnovers with Sadler, who was averaging 6.4 points, getting five steals. Sira Thienou added four.

LSU: The Tigers, which hosted their Senior Night for Morrow, Last-Tear Poa, Shayean Day-Wilson and Amani Bartlett, lost at home for the first time this season in 18 games.

Key moment

Ole Miss erased its biggest deficit of 15 points at the 8:13 mark of the third quarter but erased the lead over the next 7 minutes. The Rebels took their first lead of the game with 1:02 to go in third quarter on a 3-pointer from Deans who had 13 of her team’s 32 points in the quarter.

Key stat

Ole Miss, which won the rebound battle 27-23, scored 38 points in the paint, led by Jacobs’ 18.

Up next

LSU, which has a double bye, is the third-seeded team in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. and won’t play until Friday.

