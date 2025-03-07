Old Dominion upsets Appalachian State 61-56 in fourth round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Sean Durugordon had 21 points in 10th-seeded Old Dominion’s 61-56 victory against No. 6-seed Appalachian State…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Sean Durugordon had 21 points in 10th-seeded Old Dominion’s 61-56 victory against No. 6-seed Appalachian State on Friday in the fourth round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Monarchs advance to take on No. 3-seed, Troy, in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

Durugordon also added 12 rebounds for the Monarchs (15-19). Robert Davis Jr. shot 7 for 19, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. R.J. Blakney went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Monarchs broke a six-game slide.

CJ Huntley led the way for the Mountaineers (17-14) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Appalachian State also got 12 points from Jamil Muttilib. Dior Conners had eight points.

Durugordon scored eight points in the first half and Old Dominion went into the break trailing 36-30. Old Dominion used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 44-41 with 14:09 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Durugordon scored 13 second-half points.

