Old Dominion plays Louisiana in Sun Belt Tournament

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-20, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (12-19, 8-10 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-20, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (12-19, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion and Louisiana meet in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Monarchs are 8-10 against Sun Belt opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Old Dominion is 5-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-10 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana ranks ninth in the Sun Belt giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Old Dominion averages 68.5 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 73.2 Louisiana allows. Louisiana’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 15.6 points. Sean Durugordon is averaging 18.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Kentrell Garnett is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 10.3 points. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 50.4% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.